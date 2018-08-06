Edvin Marton of Hungary, Gigliola Cinquetti, Kristina Cepraga Goodwin and Luminita Dobrescu from Italia, Eleni Foureira from Greece, Arsenie Toderas from the Republic of Moldova and Madalin Voicu (Romania), are the artists that will decide the winners of this year's international "Golden Stag" competition.

According to a press release sent by the Romanian Television Broadcaster (TVR) to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the artists will judge the performance of the 18 contestants (on August 30 and 31) and will choose the winners of the 9 prizes, worth 65,000 Euro in total.Four of the jurors will have a double role within the "Golden Stag" music festival: Edvin Marton, Gigliola Cinquetti, Eleni Foureria and Luminita Dobrescu, the first artist from Romania distinguished with the Grand Trophy of the Festival, will give recitals on the Brasov stage, according to the quoted source.This year, 50 years since the first edition of the "Golden Stag", on the festival's stage, recitals will be performed by Andra, Delia, Horia Brenciu, Loredana, The Motans, Carla's Dreams, Flavius and Linda Teodosiu Show Band, the Humans, James Blunt, Amy Macdonald and the star of the Gala, Nicole Scherzinger.The Contest section of the festival will have 18 protagonists from 15 countries, who will try to win the Grand Trophy of the "Golden Stag" Festival or one of the other awards.Taking place from August 29 - September 2, in the Council Square of Brasov, during the year of Romania's Centennial and the semi-centenial of the "Golden Stag", the festival will have a special format, with an anniversary Gala, two days of competition, the Festival's Gala, the Romanian Centennial show and adjacent events.The International "Golden Stag" festival first started in 1968 and has had 17 editions, the last one being held in 2009. The event was the largest international music festival organized in Romania, and, traditionally, in Brasov.Along the years, this prestigious event enjoyed the appearances or recitals of Diana Ross, Amalia Rodrigues, Julio Iglesias, Dalida, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Juliette Greco, Vaya con Dios, Coolio, Christina Aguilera, Cliff Richard, Kenny Rogers, Ricky Martin, Kelly Family, Patricia Kaas, Gilbert Becaud, Josephine Baker, Toto Cutugno, Enrico Macias, Boy George, James Brown, Kenny Rogers, Ray Charles, UB 40, Scorpions, Pink and many others.