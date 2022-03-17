IntMin Bode: Citizens have the most to gain from the acqusition of state-of-the-art equipment

Minister of Interior Lucian Bode on Thursday mentioned the acquisition of 12 pyrotechnic trucks and six elevating aerial platforms by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) saying that those who will benefit the most from it are the citizens and the Romanian community, Agerpres reports.

"Such investments in the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment are the most beneficial for our citizens and communities. The benefits are huge and translate into increased protection in the event of disasters, as a result of streamlining the response capacity of response structures," Bode said, at the Romexpo exhibition pavilion in Bucharest.He added that the structures of the Ministry of Interior are fully engaged in efforts to increase the level of endowment with intervention capabilities and in adjusting adapting to current challenges and threats, while allocating consistent time and resources in the process of preparing an appropriate response."I congratulate the entire project team, the IGSU management, the DSU (Department for Emergency Situations) management and all those who contributed to the achievement of the two investment projects presented today. We fully confirm this profile today: Romania is at the forefront of providing support to Ukraine, through its sustained involvement in the largest humanitarian crisis since World War II," Bode said.The first 12 pyrotechnic trucks and six elevating aerial platforms for rescue from heights have become part of the endowment of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, during a reception event organized on Thursday, at the Romexpo - B2 exhibition pavilion.The trucks are purchased through the VIEW 2020 project, funded by the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme.