IntMin Predoiu: On Aviation Day we celebrate tradition, history and intelligence

Romanian Aviation and Air Force Day is a special moment, when we celebrate tradition, history and intelligence, an institutional landmark that urges us to commit and reflect on the future of this country, reads a message issued by Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu, told Agerpres.

"Romanian Aviation and Air Force Day is one of the moments when we celebrate, par excellence, the courage and dedication of air daredevils who chose to put the common good above their own safety. Today we pay tribute to the air heroes whose names have gone down in the history of Romanian Aviation as landmarks of courage and professionalism, to those who sacrificed their lives or health during the conflagrations since the last century in the name of Romania," says Predoiu.

He adds that, in these moments in which history and heroes are invoked, it is appropriate that our thoughts also turn to the heroes of our days, to pilots and other categories of aeronautical personnel, to those who lost their lives in missions for the safety of Romanians.

"We have a duty to modernise Romania, to provide Romanians with the standards of safety and security enjoyed by the citizens of benchmark states from the perspective of the quality of public services offered to communities. From that perspective, the aviation component of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has developed constantly, having the ability to successfully respond to citizens' requests. The interventions of SMURD helicopters, medical flights which for many people in emergencies made the difference between life and death," Predoiu says.

He adds that in a few months the fleet of helicopters intended to rescue those in emergencies will be enriched with more modern, stronger and more efficient aircraft.

"Initiatives of this kind are testimony to the fact that we keep our promise to provide security to Romanians at the highest standards, and also to the fact that there is a continuous concern for institutional modernisation and efficiency," says Predoiu.

He also reiterates full commitment to the development of Romania, including its aviation component, so that Romania remains the same reliable partner in ensuring regional stability.