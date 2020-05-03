IntMin Vela says money from emergency period fines to be used for medical system

The money from the fines imposed during the state of emergency period will be used in the medical system, on Saturday night said the minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, at the private TV broadcaster Digi24.

"So, this money from fines will not be used for other purposes - normally, they would end up at the local administrations, too, hence the excess of zeal sometimes recorded and presented by the media at the local level when fines were given and in a way, let's say exaggerated, but all this quantification at the end of May will be analyzed and the destination of these amounts, so that all those who paid the fines know, their money will go to the medical system," Vela told the private broadcaster above-mentioned.

The Government has increased, by Emergency Ordinance No. 34/2020 for the amendment and completion of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 1/1999 on the regime of the state of siege and the regime of the state of emergency the level of fines imposed during the period of emergency, both individuals and legal persons.

The fines for individuals who do not comply with military orders have increased since 3 April, ranging from 2,000 lei to 20,000 lei, compared to the initial values, between 100 and 5,000 lei. At the same time, the minimum fine for legal persons who do not comply with military orders increased from 1,000 lei until 3 April to 10,000 lei ever since, and the maximum fine for legal persons remains set at 70,000 lei.

The regulatory act shall allow the infringer to pay, no later than 15 days after the date of delivery or communication of the minutes, half of the amount of the fine imposed by the investigating officer