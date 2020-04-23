 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

IntMin Vela: We consider relaxation of program for people aged 65

Facebook
Marcel Vela

The Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, announced on Wednesday evening that he is considering a relaxation of the restrictions for the people over 65, and the time interval in which they can go shopping will be moved earlier in the morning.

"We are considering a relaxation of the program for the people over 65. It is warmer and probably the time interval 11:00 -13:00 is not the most appropriate. It will be moved earlier in the first part of the day, in conjunction with the fact that in the shops, in the first part of the day, you benefit from much more favorable conditions to be protected in the sense that the supermarkets are sanitized, disinfected in the early hours," said Vela in a video on Facebook in which he answered the questions asked by the citizens.

He added that he is considering a new assessment for an evening or afternoon time interval for people over 65.

"We are analyzing this aspect and we will inform you as soon as possible about the rescheduling of the hours," the minister said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.