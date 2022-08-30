IntMinBode: 3,783 school buildings currently operate without fire safety permits

As many as 3,783 school buildings in Romania are currently operating without fire safety permits, but 862 of them are in the process of getting compliant, Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Tuesday during a video conference with prefects and county school inspectors on the beginning of the school year, also attended by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

"So far, 17,872 educational establishments have been assessed. I want to draw attention to the fact that we are facing a sensitive problem represented by the fire safety of the buildings in which the educational institutions operate. After analysing data reported locally, the result is that, from the point of view of fire safety, out of a total of 25,606 buildings belonging to state and private pre-university educational establishments - 17,117 do not require obtaining a fire safety permit. For 4,706 structures fire safety permits were issued, and 3,783 buildings are currently operating without such permit, 862 of which are in the process of getting compliant," the minister said, told Agerpres.

According to him, of the 17,872 pre-university establishments nationwide, 57% are not provided with security, and 43% of them have a form of security paid for by them.

"Special attention should be paid to the management of road traffic near schools. (...) 4,826 means of school transport have been identified for the transportation of students nationwide, of which 330, approximately 7%, are out of order," said Bode.

He added that for the opening of the new school year, there will be 8,800 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters deployed.

"We will deploy for the opening of the school year over 8,800 staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - police officers, gendarmes, firefighters - who will keep public peace and provide emergency response. The number includes over 1,000 local police officers," said Bode.

He added that another priority is the prevention of trafficking in prohibited substances in schools.

"I am asking each county to establish clear guidelines for actions and concrete activities that lead to an increase in the resilience of educational establishments in the face of this scourge and to take the necessary steps to raise awareness of the harmful effects of drug taking. I would like to mention that in 2021 we had more than 7,000 criminal cases of drug taking and possession, we dismantled more than 50 criminal groups and sent more than 1,600 people to court, while impounding 2.8 tonnes of drugs in 2021," said Lucian Bode.