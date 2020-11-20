 
     
Iohannis calls vaccination campaign national security matter; to meet defence, interior, health ministers

Agerpres
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday that he would hold a meeting with the defence, health and interior ministers on Monday to clarify issues related to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign as a matter of national security, according to AGERPRES.

"In the matter of vaccination, in my opinion, the vaccination campaign must be a success and as such, in my opinion, the vaccination campaign is a matter of national security. That is why I have convened a meeting for Monday where besides me there will be the defence minister, the interior minister and the health minister to clarify all aspects of the vaccination campaign as a matter of national security," the head of state told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

