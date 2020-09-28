 
     
Iohannis: Credible new majority is needed to impose legislative reforms, such as election of mayors in two rounds

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that a new parliamentary majority is needed to impose legislative reforms quickly, indicating the election of mayors in two rounds.

"Dear Romanians, we have one more step to end this wave of change. The victory in the local elections must be confirmed in the December elections, when the toxic majority that seized Parliament could be prevented by the citizens' vote from causing irreparable damage, only then will we have all the prerequisites to allow Romania to truly modernize. We need a new credible majority that will quickly impose the long-awaited and necessary legislative reforms. These include amending the law to ensure the re-election of mayors in two rounds. It is an essential step to guarantee, in the perspective of the elections in the next electoral cycle, a greater legitimacy to those who will run the cities and communes for four years," said Iohannis.

