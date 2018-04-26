stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Iohannis: Even If PSD doesn't like it, I am the Republic's President; I am in charge with foreign affairs

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday specified that he will ask Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, at their meeting on Friday, about her visit to Israel, while pointing out that the one who is the President of the Republic, in charge with the country's foreign affairs, is him.


"Be sure that I will ask Mrs Dancila about what determined her to pay a bilateral visit to Israel without even saying a word, without calling me out of politeness or paying me a visit, in the context in which, even if the PSD [Social Democratic Party] doesn't like it, I am the one who is the President of the Republic, which means that I am the one who is in charge with the country's foreign affairs," Iohannis stated in Bacau.

