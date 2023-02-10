Iohannis: Flexibility, key concept for the EU to remain global economic power

President Klaus Iohannis participated in the special meeting of the European Council, in which context he argued that in order to remain a global economic power, the European Union must find the most suitable tools to maintain its competitiveness in the long term, in an economy prepared for the future, with flexibility a key concept in this sense, according to the Presidential Administration.

"The President of Romania emphasized the need for flexible rules and procedures for the rapid implementation of PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan] and REPowerEU, tools that will ensure the modernization and sustainable competitiveness of the economy. Moreover, President Klaus Iohannis supported the need for simplified procedures for granting state aid in a targeted manner for strategic sectors, with the maintenance of cohesion and the conditions of fair competition within the Internal Market," says the cited source.

At the same time, in terms of commercial policy, President Iohannis highlighted that the United States of America remains the main partner of the European Union, sharing values and strategic interests, and emphasized the need to identify, through dialogue, some constructive solutions to achieve common objectives.AGERPRES