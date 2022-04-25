Iohannis honors Land Forces, emphasizes their significant role in strengthening Romania's strategic profile

In a message sent on Monday on the occasion of Land Forces Day, President Klaus Iohannis states that this is "one of the most important Romanian Army service branches, which carries out complex missions that are key to ensuring our country's defense and security."

"The Land Forces personnel demonstrate very good training, and the ability to quickly and efficiently adapt within NATO structures. Due to their high level of professionalism, our troops make a substantial contribution to Romania's positive international image in the allied environment," the President wrote in his message, adding that with "the current complicated security context arising from the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, additional special measures with a strictly defensive character are required."

"At the special NATO Summit on March 24, through Romania's active involvement and support, firm decisions were taken for the long-term strengthening of NATO's deterrence and defense posture along its eastern flank. One of the most important decisions for Romania is the establishment of a NATO battle group in our country, along with another three such structures on the eastern flank of the Alliance, an approach reflecting allied cohesion, solidarity and determination. As far as we are concerned, Romania is and will continue to be an important provider of security and stability in South-Eastern Europe, as well as at Euro-Atlantic level. Strengthening its defense capacity is a strategic priority for Romania, as proves the decision to increase defense spending from 2 percent to 2.5 percent of GDP starting next year," Iohannis said, according to agerpres.ro.

He also points out that, "under these circumstances, the Land Forces have an important role to play in increasing our army's operational capacity, as the intensive and efficient training of the military units in complex conditions, including in allied environments, require a constant and sustained effort."

The President stresses that armed forces equipping "will enter a fast-paced modernization process, to allow the successful fulfillment of the most complex missions."

"The Land Forces will continue to play a significant role in strengthening Romania's strategic profile, including by their participation in foreign missions. Dear servicepeople, through the professionalism, discipline, determination and spirit of sacrifice you show every day you prove that you are ready at all times to defend your homeland and the values we share with our allies and our European Union and NATO partners. Whether you exercise in in-country training grounds or take part in international missions, in various theaters of operations, you increase Romania and our army's prestige every day. I wish all the Land Forces military and civilian personnel on duty under the folds of our tricolor flag lots of success in accomplishing their missions. Many happy returns!," the head of the state concludes his message.