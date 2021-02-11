Iohannis: I invite you all to go and get vaccinated when your turn comes

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that Romania is on a "plateau" in terms of COVID-19 cases and underscored that the restrictions must be observed.

"We are, as they say, on a plateau, which means that the number of people who are found newly ill in a day is about equal to the number of people who are getting well, who get rid of the disease. At the same time, we can see that in the intensive care units the number of hospitalized people is slightly declining, but we are far from being able to say that the pandemic is over. Therefore, observe the restrictions, wear a mask, keep the distance, observe all the measures in force. The Government has extended today a new state of alert for a month, no new restrictions have been introduced, but due to the evolution it was not possible to renounce the restrictions in force," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.

He said vaccination is "a chance to end this pandemic.""We have, on the other hand, a vaccination campaign, which as I said from the beginning, goes further and further. The number of vaccine doses increases from one month to the next, in the same way the number of vaccination centres. We have a chance to end this pandemic if we get vaccinated. I invite you all to go and get vaccinated when your turn comes, because that is the only way we can end this pandemic," said President Iohannis.