Iohannis: I will be involved in constructing structures to support Romania's efforts in climate change domain

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, in Brussels, where he will participate in the meeting of the European Council, that he will be involved in constructing some structures to support Romania's efforts in the domain of climate change, according to AGERPRES.

"The fight against climate change is being conducted through concrete actions, on the medium- and long-term, actions with a quantifiable and real impact. In this sense, together with the Government, we will elaborate public policies and we will create instruments that would lead to their implementation. We don't need unrealistic strategies, done only on paper, that would line a drawer. We must focus on ambitious proposals and strategies, but realistic ones, that we would implement and that would have as an effect increasing the quality of life of people. I will be directly involved in initiating and constructing structures that would support Romania's efforts in the domain of climate change," said the head of state.

He recalled that Romania has assumed a European target of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 and supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030."It's a gesture of responsibility that we are obligated to make for our health and that of the future generations," Iohannis said.The head of state also spoke of the need to support local authorities."We know very well that the decisions at the central level are not sufficient and are not efficient without concrete actions on the local level, and if we want results, we must help the local authorities. Together with experts, with the civil society and all the economic actors directly involved in implementing environment and climate policies I am convinced that we will manage to make of Romania a leader in the domain of climate change at the regional, European and even international level," he showed.Klaus Iohannis mentioned that action in the field of climate change not only contributes to a cleaner environment, but can also lead to the development of new economic sectors - industrial, energy, agricultural, digital."The European Union is offering financing to create and stimulate new branches of the economy and sustainability through programs such as the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience, the Modernisation Fund, the Just Transition Fund. We must capitalize fully this opportunity by advancing adequate and mature projects, which will ensure the absorption of European funds and will contribute to the sustainable development of Romania," said the head of state.Iohannis emphasized that, "however, in order to live in a clean and friendly environment, that we will leave to future generations, it takes all of us, authorities and citizens."The European Council meeting intends to obtain an agreement regarding the setting of a new, more ambitious, target, to reduce greenhouse gases by 2030 by at least 55 pct compared to 1990.