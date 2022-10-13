Iohannis: Ideally all EU members should share the same approach, yet democracy relies on opinion diversity

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that the ideal way would be for all EU member states to share the same approach and stand together in all matters, but a democracy works with a diversity of opinions.

The Romanian head of state was asked if, at the meeting with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, they also discussed increasing pressure on Hungary to change its position, which is not always in line with that of the EU.

"Obviously, we have many successes in the EU, but there are also certain points not everybody agrees upon. Some of these points you just mentioned, I don't want to repeat them and I don't think this is the format where we can talk about a third country that is not present with us here today. But I can tell you that at least as far as we are concerned, Mr. Prime Minister Rutte, myself and Mr. Prime Minister Ciuca are on the side of those who are looking for solutions. We want to overcome all crises with positive solutions for the Union and, above all, for the European citizens. If, here and there, some systemic or not necessarily systemic issues persist, we are willing to help overcome them," answered President Iohannis, Agerpres informs.

He pointed out that whenever there is a problem, the focus must be on the solution.

"We must accept that not everyone shares exactly our opinion and focus on the problem and the solution thereto, whatever it may be. In the European Union the problems are not individual, they are our common problems and we must find the solutions together," the President said.

Klaus Iohannis visited today together with the Romanian and the Dutch Prime Ministers the "Getica" National Joint Training Center in Cincu - central Brasov County.