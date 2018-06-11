Iohannis: It is inadmissible for politician who is also offender to threaten magistrates

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that it is inadmissible for a politician who is also an offender to threaten magistrates, referring to the statements of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea.

"The magistrates are outraged with good reason, as in how come a politician who is also an offender goes on television to threaten magistrates there, after summoning a mediocre anti-justice rally. So it is inadmissible," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.In the context, he stressed that the state should not be left in uncertainty for "the sake of one who wants to be stronger than it is healthily.""We cannot allow the state to go into a situation of uncertainty (...) and find out that, instead of consolidating the Romanian democracy, we, for the sake of someone who wants to be stronger than it is healthily, to give up on democratic values," said Iohannis.On Sunday, at a TV station, PSD Chair Liviu Dragnea explained the reasons why the Social Democrats organized a rally."We did this rally for several reasons. The first and the strongest reason is to firmly protest against this odious, rotten system handled by a handful of intelligence officers under the patronage of Klaus Iohannis, who is one of the main beneficiaries of this system, through the tools the heads of the Prosecutor's Offices have, the intelligence services officers, Pahontu - one of the leading leaders of the parallel state - and all the others, all the protocols you have exposed and who continue to surface," Dragnea said.