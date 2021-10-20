Iohannis: Mask will become mandatory everywhere, nighttime mobility, access to events will be restricted

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, after a working meeting with government officials, which focused on the COVID-19 epidemic, that, starting next week, more restrictions will be put in place to stop the pandemic. Thus, the mask will become mandatory to wear "everywhere," mobility will be restricted during nighttime, except for the persons who are vaccinated, the same as the access to various activities, which will only be allowed based on the green certificate.

"Until you are all convinced that you need to get vaccinated, unfortunately, we need to impose these restrictions, to take care of the most vulnerable (..) When talking about individual protection, it is no coincidence that we came with a mask. Starting on Monday, the mask becomes compulsory to wear everywhere, again. You have to wear a mask, both indoor and outdoor, at school and at fairs, at the cinema, when you walk on the street, it will be mandatory to wear a mask. It is unfortunate, but we need to impose restrictions, which will enter into force on Monday. The Government will decide, in the shortest while, on Friday, in very concrete terms, what will be the exact restricts that are coming into force. This will happen after the National Committee and experts will establish all the details and transpose them into legal terms," said Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Palace.

The President also gave other examples of restrictions that will come into force on Monday, Agerpres informs.

"I want to give you some examples, but I will not cover all restrictions. For instance, mobility during nighttime will be restricted for those who are unvaccinated, except for those who can prove they are outside for work purposes. During the day, access to most activities will only be allowed based on the green certificate, with the unvaccinated to face, unfortunately, a lot of restrictions. The situation will improve gradually, as more people will understand to get vaccinated so that we can overcome this pandemic," added the head of state,