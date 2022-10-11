Iohannis: Our priority is the construction of an electric cable linking Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Romania is working with Georgia and other partner states on carrying out major strategic projects, showing that a priority is the construction of an electric cable linking Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan, under the "Green Electricity Corridor" initiative that will connect the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea and the European Union.

"In our conversation, I agreed with the president that physical interconnections in the Black Sea have an essential role in consolidating the stability and prosperity of the region, through its sustainable anchoring in the European space. Romania is already working with Georgia and other partner states on major strategic projects. Thus, one of our priorities is the construction of an electric cable linking Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan, under the 'Green Electricity Corridor', which will connect the region of the Caspian Sea with the Black Sea and the European Union. This would be doubled by a Romania-Georgia optical fiber undersea cable for the development of digital connectivity between the European Union, Georgia and, further, towards Central Asia," Iohannis told a joint news conference with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, told Agerpres.

He also said that they are working with Georgia on commissioning a Black Sea-Caspian Sea freight corridor, an initiative of Romania.

"We are discussing the establishment of a regular Black Sea ferry line linking Romania to Georgia. It is an essential project to encourage trade and improve connectivity between the European Union and Georgia," said Iohannis.