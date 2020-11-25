Iohannis: President of Romania cannot be politically censured, so regardless if PSD like it or not, I will make evaluations

The President of Romania cannot be politically censured, said, on Wednesday, the head of state Klaus Iohannis.

"As President of Romania I feel called to have opinions, to issue opinions in all matters that regard Romania or the lives of Romanians or the way in which public institutions function. The President of Romania cannot be politically censured and, regardless if the PSD [Social Democratic Party] members like it or not, and I don't think they do, I will continue to make evaluations and references that have relevance for Romanians. For example, I am convinced the PSD was very upset that last night I was very frank and called things by their name: The PSD governed very badly," said Iohannis, in a press conference.

The PSD has submitted a complaint with the National Council for the Audiovisual by which it requested President Klaus Iohannis speak in the electoral space of the National Liberal Party (PNL), mentioning that the discourse of the head of state on Tuesday, "with obvious, direct electoral messages for and in favor of the National Liberal Party," was broadcast during an informative broadcast.