President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that a "profound reform" was needed in healthcare accusing Social Democratic Party (PSD) of having pursued a "bad policy".

"We need a profound healthcare reform. We need a different kind of government than we have had in the last 30 years. The National Liberal Party (PNL) is the only party that can come up with a different policy," the head of state said in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.He claimed that PSD had a "bad policy".