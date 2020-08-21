Iohannis refers law on restitution of forest land to Constitutional Court

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday referred to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) the bill on the amendment of Law No. 165/2013 on measures for the completion of the process of restitution, in kind or by equivalent, of buildings improperly taken over during the communist regime, as well as the amendment and completion of Law No. 46/2008 - Forest Code.

The law adopted by the Chamber of Deputies on 28 July 2020 provides that, in a situation where the return of forest land on the old sites is not possible, the recreation of ownership is done on other sites belonging to the state.

The Silva Forestry Trade Union Federation recently warned that if this law is enforced, the Romanian state would lose about 5 pct of its forests.

Therefore, president Iohannis calls on the CCR to admit the complaint of unconstitutionality and to find that the bill on the amendment of Law No. 165/2013 on measures for the completion of the process of restitution, in kind or by equivalent, of buildings improperly taken over during the communist regime, as well as for the amendment and completion of Law No. 46/2008 - the Forest Code is unconstitutional.