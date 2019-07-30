 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: Regaining confidence in institutions by eliminating those who do not do their job

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the meeting on Tuesday of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) looked into reports from the Interior Ministry (MIA) and the Special Telecommunications System (STS) on the Caracal case, adding that the citizens must regain their confidence in the state by definitively eliminating from the system those who do not do their job.

"The citizens must regain confidence in the state and in its institutions, to feel protected in their own country, and a first mandatory step is definitive elimination from the system of those who do not carry out this duty," said Iohannis.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.