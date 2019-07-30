Iohannis: Regaining confidence in institutions by eliminating those who do not do their job

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the meeting on Tuesday of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) looked into reports from the Interior Ministry (MAI) and the Special Telecommunications System (STS) on the Caracal case, adding that the citizens must regain their confidence in the state by definitively eliminating from the system those who do not do their job.

"The citizens must regain confidence in the state and in its institutions, to feel protected in their own country, and a first mandatory step is definitive elimination from the system of those who do not carry out this duty," said Iohannis.

He added that the drama in Caracal, where a hitch-hiking teenage girl was reportedly kidnapped, raped and murdered as the authorities took a long time to act on her emergency calls, "shows us where the state with its institutions is headed for when the rescue and protection of criminals is set above all and when opening the gates to prisons becomes the care of the political decision makers."

"The changes in justice legislation, the surge in retirements from the public order and national security system, the compensatory appeal, all this has created serious vulnerabilities to national security, with the most dramatic effects for the safety of the people. We have arrived here because the last years' governments have filled the country with incompetent people in public positions; they have fired too many professionals and replaced them with yes-men, incompetent people," added Iohannis.

He added that the utmost priority of the political class must be to guarantee the safety of the citizens.

"Corruption and incompetence destroy the state, sucking professionalism out of public bodies. Ensuring the safety of the citizens must be utmost priority of the entire political class. The right to life is the most important human right and it is obligatory for the entire process of mending the laws and institutions destroyed in recent years by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) government to start from here," said Iohannis.