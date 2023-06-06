Iohannis: Russia will continue to be the greatest threat to European and Euro-Atlantic security

Russia will continue to be the greatest threat to European and Euro-Atlantic security, president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, calling for the strengthening of defence on NATO's Eastern Flank.

The president made a press statement at the B9 Summit, alongside the leaders of the countries included in this format.

"We emphasized, first of all, the full implementation of the historic decisions adopted last year in Madrid, especially those regarding the strengthening of the allied defence and deterrence posture on the Eastern Flank, for which we must make notable progress. Russia will continue to be the biggest threat to European and Euro-Atlantic security. That is why we all understand the need to strengthen our national defense and create a coherent and united, credible and robust Forward Defense on the Eastern Flank," said the Romanian head of state.

He added that during the discussions in Bratislava, there were calls "for the continuation of the measures at the operational level, including with regard to the Battle Groups on the Eastern Flank, of which the one in Romania is also a part".

Moreover, in accordance with Romania's strategic objectives, Klaus Iohannis recalled "the need for an increased and united commitment at the allied level in addressing security challenges at the Black Sea, an area of strategic importance for Euro-Atlantic security, as enshrined in the NATO Strategic Concept adopted in Madrid".AGERPRES