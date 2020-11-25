Iohannis: There is currently no talk about shutting down Bucharest City

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that there is currently no talk about shutting down Bucharest City, explaining that the decision to quarantine a locality is not easy.

"The Public Health National Institute was asked to provide a very clear methodology to support the authorities when it comes to making the curfew decision. This methodology is basically a scoring system for various criteria, such as the infection rate, the number of ICU beds, the number of people aged over 65 and so on. It's an entire catalog of scores that are added up in the end, and the shutdown can be considered when the score becomes very high. I inquired today where Bucharest stands and fortunately the city has not attained that score that makes the shelter-in-place very likely. I think there is currently no talk about shutting down Bucharest," Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.