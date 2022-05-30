Iohannis to focus on support for Ukraine and global food security at special meeting of European Council

President Klaus Iohannis will attend a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, May 30-31, which will focus on the security situation and the consequences of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

"European leaders will discuss ways to continue providing political support and humanitarian, economic and financial assistance to Ukraine, including the important role that the European Union must play in post-conflict reconstruction efforts. Given the multidimensional impact of the current crisis on the Republic of Moldova, the need to provide adequate support to strengthen the resilience of this state will also be discussed," the Presidential Administration informed.The heads of state and government will discuss concrete ways to secure the continuity of food exports from Ukraine, in the context of the EU's commitment to ensuring global food security, the source said.The European leaders' agenda will also address security and defense issues, given the European Commission's recent proposals "to address the defense investment gap" and to strengthen cooperation and coordination between Member States in this area."Building on the recent proposals of the European Commission under the RePowerEU Plan to materialize the goal of reducing energy dependence on the Russian Federation, the heads of state and Government will continue discussions on the diversification of energy sources and routes and security of supply. Thus, an important topic refers to the proposals to optimize the functioning of the European electricity market for the control of price volatility, so that they are accessible and the vulnerable categories are better protected," further informed the Presidential Administration.