Iohannis to Romanians: Respect new set of measures

President Klaus Iohannis called on Romanians on Friday to comply with the new set of restrictive measures imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, showing that these are expected to take effect in two to three weeks, according to AGERPRES.

"I ask you to follow the measures and be patient. We will have to wait two or three weeks until the new set of measures will produce the desired effects. (...) Respect the new set of measures. This set of measures is needed for our health, to give doctors a chance to deal with serious cases in hospitals," said the head of state at the Cotroceni Palace.

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu and Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos.