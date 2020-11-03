Iohannis: Without restrictions, health systems in Romania, Europe would have been greatly overloaded

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that the restrictions imposed to contain the novel coronavirus are yielding results, and without them health systems in Romania and throughout Europe would have been greatly overloaded.

"Restrictions work, without a doubt. Without restrictions, the health systems in Romania and throughout Europe would have been greatly overloaded," said Iohannis.He added that the restrictions "were imposed to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, to have as few cases as possible pending a vaccine.""No one imagined that the pandemic would end with these restrictive measures, but, yes, we all know that we have managed to contain the pandemic and we are still succeeding. But to end the pandemic we need a vaccine," Iohannis said.