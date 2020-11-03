 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: Without restrictions, health systems in Romania, Europe would have been greatly overloaded

captura TV
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that the restrictions imposed to contain the novel coronavirus are yielding results, and without them health systems in Romania and throughout Europe would have been greatly overloaded.

"Restrictions work, without a doubt. Without restrictions, the health systems in Romania and throughout Europe would have been greatly overloaded," said Iohannis.

He added that the restrictions "were imposed to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, to have as few cases as possible pending a vaccine."

"No one imagined that the pandemic would end with these restrictive measures, but, yes, we all know that we have managed to contain the pandemic and we are still succeeding. But to end the pandemic we need a vaccine," Iohannis said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.