Iohannis: Women's merits and performances must be recognized, supported and promoted

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday delivered a message at the "Women in Economy. Beyond Borders" Gala, stating that women's merits and performance must be recognized, supported and promoted.

"I congratulate the National Confederation of Women's Entrepreneurship for this year's Gala. The merits and performances of women must be recognized, supported and promoted. Because today we celebrate International Women's Day, I wish you Many Happy Returns! with best thoughts of respect, gratitude and consideration for the decisive role that you, ladies, have in your family, in society but also in the business environment", says the head of state in the message, which was presented by the presidential adviser Cosmin Marinescu.

He emphasizes the solidarity of Romanians in the context of the war in Ukraine.

"During this period, which is under the sign of an absurd war, we see daily homes torn apart by an unjust conflict, without any justification, we see women who take responsibility for the safety of children and families in shelters, carrying with them the hope of being reunited with those at home. It is unacceptable for us in the 21st century, in a world that values life, that understands the virtues of dialogue, peace, and understanding to see women and children forced to flee from the bullets. The solidarity with which Romanians have welcomed their war-torn neighbors is remarkable and I want to point out the actions of the central and local authorities, together with civil society and international organizations, in order to ensure adequate humanitarian assistance. I also greatly appreciate the initiatives of the business community, to generously join this effort, in different forms and so welcomed. Together, we prove once again that our strength lies first and foremost in unity, and that solidarity is our core value," Iohannis said.

The president says the pandemic, the energy crisis and now the military conflict have forced governments to take extraordinary measures in the short term, Agerpres.ro informs.

He also points out that in order to grow and become as competitive as possible, Romania's economy must mobilize all its entrepreneurial talent, regardless of gender, age or profession.

President Iohannis points out that, although the current economic conditions, represented by the energy crisis and the intensification of inflation, are worrying, the authorities are responsible and take the entire economic context very seriously.

Women's entrepreneurship in Romania, he says, is an eloquent example of change and modernization in the Romanian economy and society.

"Let us not forget, however, that peace is an indispensable condition for economic prosperity and we hope that it will soon return to our country's neighborhood, so that all our constructive energies will continue to be channeled on the path of investment and development," President Iohannis said.