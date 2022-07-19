Irish Foreign Minister Coveney: Half of Ukraine's wartime grain shipments have passed through Romania

Half of Ukraine's grain shipments since the onset of the war have passed through Romania, visiting Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney told a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu.

Speaking about the challenges posed by Russia's aggression against Ukraine, but also about what the European perspective means for the countries seeking to join the EU, Minister Coveney said that the infrastructure Romania has made available on a short notice in an attempt to minimize the impact of the war is limited, but that this initiative is backed by a highly proactive attitude. Ukraine is now fighting for its very existence, Coveney said according to the official translation.

He added that the Ukrainians are fighting for their lives, for their future, for their children, setting their sights on what Europe has to offer - freedom, democracy, respect for human rights, respect for the dignity of minorities, trade opportunities, partnerships and - perhaps most importantly - political stability.

Simon Coveney spoke concretely about what EU membership means.

I was present when Ireland decided in a referendum to join and my country became unrecognizable from what we were 50 years ago, and this was due to the opportunity and stability offered by EU membership, and this is what we want for North Macedonia, for Albania, for Ukraine, for Moldova and for Georgia, and in the future for the other Western Balkan countries, said the Irish official.

He went on to say that Ireland is home to 130,000 Romanian and Moldovan citizens who add value to the society.

Minister Aurescu spoke about Romania's support for the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"I reiterated Romania's firm support for the European Union's stance of having the issues arisen in the scope of the protocol settled by the flexible use of the mechanisms provided for by the protocol," said the Romanian top diplomat. AGERPRES