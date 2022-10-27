 
     
Israelul şi Libanul au semnat un acord istoric ce stabileşte frontierele maritime (Video)

fpri.org
israel-liban

Israelul şi Libanul au semnat un acord istoric ce stabileşte graniţele maritime dintre cele două ţări, care "marchează începutul unei noi ere".

Cele două ţări nu au legături diplomatice şi, tehnic, se află în război, motiv pentru care au semnat acordul separat.

Totodată, acordul este deosebit de important deoarece deschide calea către explorarea energetică offshore, relatează BBC preluat de Rador.

