Israelul şi Libanul au semnat un acord istoric ce stabileşte frontierele maritime (Video)

Israelul şi Libanul au semnat un acord istoric ce stabileşte graniţele maritime dintre cele două ţări, care "marchează începutul unei noi ere".

Cele două ţări nu au legături diplomatice şi, tehnic, se află în război, motiv pentru care au semnat acordul separat.

Totodată, acordul este deosebit de important deoarece deschide calea către explorarea energetică offshore, relatează BBC preluat de Rador.

#UPDATE Lebanon and Israel were on Thursday expected to sign a US-brokered maritime border deal which would pave the way for lucrative offshore gas extraction by the neighbours that remain technically at war ▶️ https://t.co/PiDzcaGylO pic.twitter.com/wmjZ1oHCrt — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 27, 2022

Lebanon and Israel are set to sign maritime agreement ending decades-long dispute over offshore energy resources pic.twitter.com/qn15kR5Xiz — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 27, 2022