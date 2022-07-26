Israeli Ambassador David Saranga, welcomed for farewell visit at Government Palace

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, Israel's Ambassador in Bucharest, David Saranga, on a farewell visit, at the end of his mission in Romania.

According to a press release of the Government, during the meeting the state of bilateral relations, the achievements in the field of military cooperation, in the field of security, health and economy, as well as elements that can be developed at the level of cooperation in water management, agriculture and cyber security were reviewed, where there is room for the development of collaboration, against the backdrop of future challenges.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked Ambassador Saranga for his entire activity in Bucharest.

"Assuming the mandate in a difficult period, he managed, through his presence and unique activities, to change things, to return them to normal and to determine a closeness and unanimous sympathy towards himself and his agenda in Romania," reads the release, Agerpres.ro informs.

For his part, Ambassador David Saranga noted that the achievements were in line with the expectations and the very good traditional relationship between the parties.

"Romania is ranked by Israel among the first three partners in the EU, just as Israel is for Romania the most important partner in the Middle East," the press release states.

Prime Minister Ciuca and the ambassador of Israel analyzed in detail the evolution of the conflicts near the two states, in Syria and Ukraine, conflicts that influence both sides.

"It is the complex context that recommends the expansion of bilateral relations and the maintenance of sectoral relations in areas that mark a strategic relationship," the Government mentions.

At the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Ciuca wished Ambassador David Saranga success in his future work and expressed confidence that he will remain a valued "ambassador" of Romania in Israel, as recommended by all the activities carried out in our country.