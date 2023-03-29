IT&C industry in Romania could reach 10 pct of GDP in 2025 (Microsoft Romania)

The IT&C industry in Romania could reach 10 pct of GDP in 2025, up from 7-7.5 pct at present, Microsoft general manager Bogdan Putinica said on Wednesday.

"The IT&C industry in Romania has presently exceeded 7 - 7.5 pct [of GDP - ed.n.]. This morning I heard a figure from one of the government representatives of almost 8 pct. Hopefully it closes at 8 pct or above 8 pct in 2023. It's on the growth path, which is somewhat known. Everyone knows that IT in Romania is an absolutely booming sector. If all things stay on this path, we expect to be looking at 10 pct of GDP in the IT&C industry in Romania in 2025," Bogdan Putinica said at the Microsoft Envision Romania 2023 event.

He also referred to the strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and mentioned that it covers fundamental pillars for the Romanian Army: education, digital skills and cybersecurity.

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced on Tuesday that it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft Romania on collaboration in the field of information technology, security and cyber defence, according to a ministry release, told Agerpres.

MApN and Microsoft Romania state that the memorandum does not contain any commitment by the Ministry of National Defence to purchase Microsoft's commercial offerings and does not bind the parties to a possible commercial collaboration.

As a result of this collaboration, Microsoft will provide both information regarding practical experience on a global scale, as well as examples of best practices and benefits brought by the implementation of innovative technologies or ecosystems such as those related to Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cloud, Big & Open Data, Internet of Things, ZeroTrust, Data Lake and Data Warehouse apps, the source said.

At the same time, Microsoft will provide the Ministry of National Defence with information on secure infrastructure technologies, standard services and platforms for collaboration, with a focus on security and data protection as key pillars for strengthening cybersecurity and threat analysis capabilities in cyberspace.