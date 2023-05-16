Italy's Ambassador Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni: Culture is a barrier to barbarism

Culture is "a barrier to barbarism," Italian Ambassador in Bucharest Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni stated on Tuesday.

He attended the press conference within which it was presented this year's edition of the Bookfest Fair.

Italy will be the guest of honor at this edition, which is to take place between 24 and 28 May, in pavilion B2 of Romexpo, and the motto of the event is "Latin spirit."

The diplomat remarked that the book fair in Bucharest is held between the Paris Book Fair and the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2024, where Italy is also a guest of honour.

"It seems to me deeply symbolic that, between two prestigious events in the heart of Western Europe, Italy is put in the spotlight here in Bucharest, at the eastern border of the European Union and NATO. I would like to reiterate that this culture, which means books, which means community, is a barrier to barbarism," Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni stated.

The ambassador said that the next week's events will represent " a glimpse of modern, creative Italy, capable of transformation."

"It makes us aware of the fact that we have a very important role to play in facilitating a better understanding of the image and spirit of our country," he showed.

The ambassador also noted the close relationship between Romania and the talent of Romanians for learning the Italian language.

In his turn, President of the Association of Romanian Publishers (AER) Grigore Arsene spoke of the example set by the Italian book industry in terms of the organisation and the book market, and the way in which the book market is supported and collaborates with the Italian state.

The AER head added that during the book fair, which is organised by the association, a study on book consumption in Romania shall be presented.

Eleven Italian writers are invited to Bookfest, three of whom are awarded the prestigious Strega Prize. Moreover, there will also be events dedicated to Italo Calvino, to mark the centenary of the author's birth. AGERPRES