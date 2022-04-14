Japanese ambassador Ueda attends Brasov City becoming Unicef Blue Dot hub

The ambassador of Japan in Bucharest, Hiroshi Ueda, was in Brasov on Thursday, when the city became a Unicef Blue Dot hub, announcing the Government of Japan granting humanitarian aid worth 1.79 million US dollars for activities to support Ukrainian child refugees in Romania and their families.

Ueda said that Japan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine is 200 million US dollars, of which 1.79 million is for activities in Romania in support of Ukrainian child refugees.

Unicef plays a very important role in carrying out these support activities and the government of Japan has great confidence in the organisation, the ambassador said, adding that Japan will continue to support Ukraine through co-operation with civil society leaders and municipalities, Agerpres.ro informs.

He added that he was impressed by the warmth with which Ukrainian refugees are received in Brasov.

Ueda voiced sympathy for all those who have been forced to leave Ukraine, saying that our thoughts are now with them.

In his turn, Brasov Mayor Allen Coliban said that the Blue Dot certification from Unicef, the partnership with this organisation, comes as a reward for the effort of the Brasov community and the results obtained.

According to him, about 3,000 refugees have so far gone through the registration procedure, of which more than 2,000 still live in Brasov.

According to Unicef, the Blue Dots are dedicated refugee children and family support hubs and represent an integrated model that provides support for the most immediate needs of children and women.