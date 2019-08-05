Job applications received by companies this July up 18 pct from June (survey)

Romanians are eagerly looking for employment during the summer holidays as well, and companies received this July by 18 percent more job applications than in June and 5 percent more such applications YoY; finance & accounting is the most targeted sector, shows a survey conducted by the Romanian online recruitment platform BestJobs.

"Although this is a period when most employees take leave, job applications kept coming in even in higher numbers than in the previous periods. Thus, companies registered 18 percent more applications for jobs in July and 5 percent more such applications compared to the same period last year," shows the BestJobs survey released on Monday.The activity sectors most sough by job candidates this July are finance & accounting (over 20,000 applications), BPO (over 17,000 applications), engineering (more than 15,000 applications), transport (over 14,000 applications), human resources (more than 13,000 applications), medicine & pharmaceuticals (over 12,000 applications) and sales (over 10,000 applications).July's top 3 most coveted jobs have attracted nearly 900 candidates each: BCR - retail customer partner, BCR - customer service partner, and Dova Capital - sales representative.For two straight months the banking sector has attracted the highest number of candidates, with over 9,000 applicants this July, up 39 percent from the previous month, BestJobs said.First in the ranking of the companies with most job applications is power supplier Enel (with 2,779 applications), followed by Raiffeisen Bank (2,322), Oracle (2,051), BCR (1,897), Continental Automotive Group (1,814), Regina Maria (1,774), First Bank (1,754), Alpha Bank (1,732), Banca Transilvania (1,543) and Allianz Technology (1,506).In July too some of the job seekers preferred to apply directly on the web pages of BestJobs employer companies. July's best employer brands were Vodafone with 139 on-the-spot applications, Enel, with 107 on-the-spot applications, British American Tobacco with 92 such applications, Oracle with 91, BCR and Raiffeisen Bank with 81 on-the-spot applications each, OMV - with 73, Takko Fashion - with 72, A&D Pharma - 71 on-the-spot applications, and Continental Automotive Group with 67 on-the-spot applications.BestJobs is one of Romania's most important online recruitment platforms. Counting more than 2.5 million professionals connected to the labor market and over 25,000 active jobs at any time, both in the country and abroad, BestJobs links job seekers and employers looking for new additions to their teams.