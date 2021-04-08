 
     
Joint Culture Committees reject activity reports of Public Television for 2017, 2018 and 2019

F. P.
tvr

On Thursday, the parliamentary committees for culture rejected the activity reports of national public television broadcaster SRTV for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Parliamentarians in the select committees rejected the reports with 13 votes 'in favour' and 7 'against'.

After rejecting the reports, the president and director general of the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV), Doinea Gradea, stated that this vote is "a slap" given to the professionals from the Romanian Television.

The reports are to be debated in Parliament's plenary. If rejected, an interim will be appointed to lead the Public Television, said the chairman of the Culture Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Iulian Bulai. AGERPRES

