JusMin announces each week a penitentiary will be assessed for compliance with ECHR standards

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader announced on Wednesday that a penitentiary will be presented every week for its compliance with the standards of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to be assessed (Agerpres).

"We will present a penitentiary every week, to look at its condition, see the progress made towards rendering it compliant with ECHR standards! Social reintegration projects are being carried out in penitentiaries, productive activities, detention conditions are improving, as are activity conditions," Toader wrote on his Facebook page.The Ministry of Justice had previously announced in a press statement that JusMin Tudorel Toader has been visiting in the past days the penitentiaries in Braila, Galati, Bacau and Focsani, in order to identify the most suitable spaces to accommodate the regional archive centers."On this occasion, Professor Tudorel Toader discussed with penitentiary management representatives, approaching aspects related to climate and personnel working conditions, detention conditions, the optimal operation of the detention units, methods to improve activity and solve the issues facing the penitentiary system. The Minister of Justice also various locations that could possibly accommodate the archives of the courts and prosecution offices under the jurisdiction of the Bacau and Galati Appelate Courts," the Ministry of Justice said.According to the same source, the respective archives are necessary because most of the documents produced in these institutions must be kept for 90 years and data received from courts and prosecution offices shows some 473 km of documents need adequate archiving.