Justice, Transport, Health, European Fund Ministries to go to USR PLUS

Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance co-chairs Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos announced on Friday evening, following negotiations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), that USR PLUS would hold six portfolios in the future coalition government, according to AGERPRES.

These are the Ministries of Justice, Transport, Health, European Funds, Research, Innovation and Digitisation, Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism.

Dacian Ciolos specified that the negotiations would continue in the coming days for the establishment of the governing program.