Kelemen Hunor: Budget revision is being prepared, to take place at beginning of August

The budget revision will take place at the beginning of August, said the deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

"For the revision you will see a 20 percent decrease in spending in the goods and services area from the start. We started talks, the revision is being prepared, it will be carried out in August, sometime in August, and you will have this news as well, when we get there, spending will be decreased," said Kelemen Hunor for private broadcaster B1 TV.

He says that he does not agree with staff cuts, especially from the local and central administration and that we should invest in education, health, other important sectors.

Asked about special pensions, Kelemen Hunor said that the state should decide.

Kelemen Hunor mentioned that Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) does not specify how the pension problem should be solved, but rather a reform needs to be made, one that the Ministry of Labor is currently working on.AGERPRES