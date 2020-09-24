Kelemen Hunor: There is no risk of getting sick on election day, if sanitary rules are observed

The Chairman of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, encouraged people to go to the polls on September 27, claiming that there is no risk of getting sick on election day, if the sanitary rules are observed.

"We have seen that in those countries where there have been elections from February until today, there has been a little lower turnout than in other periods, but it was at the beginning of the pandemic. We say: go to the polls! There is no higher risk for you health than when you go to buy a loaf of bread or milk or when you drink a beer with friends on the terrace. A few minutes in the polling station do not make you sick if you follow the proposed sanitary rules, recommended, imposed by specialists, not by politicians. And, therefore, there is no risk of getting sick on election day if you follow the rules," Kelemen Hunor said in a press conference held in Miercurea Ciuc.

He pointed out that voting was important, as local authorities need to have legitimacy.

He added that it was important for the country to function and that elections could not be abandoned.

The press conference in Miercurea Ciuc, organized at the end of the electoral campaign, was also attended by the UDMR candidate for Miercurea Ciuc's mayoralty, Korodi Attila and the Union's candidate for the presidency of the County Council, Borboly Csaba.