Klaus Iohannis congratulates Emmanuel Macron on re-election

President Klaus Iohannis congratulated on Sunday evening Emmanuel Macron on his re-election for a second term as President of the French Republic.

"My warmest congratulations, dear President Emmanuel Macron, for your re-election! Looking forward to continuing to work with you on the Romania - France Strategic Partnership, on building a strong and united Europe and an enhanced cooperation on NATO's eastern flank," Iohannis wrote on Twitter in French.

France's incumbent President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected on Sunday for a second term with a solid 58.5 percent of the vote, as to 41.5 percent for his opponent Marine Le Pen - show projections at the close of the voting.