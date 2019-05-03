Klaus Iohannis lays wreath in Florence at plaque dedicated to Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza

President Klaus Iohannis, currently in Florence, on Saturday morning laid a wreath at the commemorative plaque dedicated to Alexandru Ioan Cuza, located next to the residence where the ruler spent the last years of his life.

The event was attended, among others, by the Romanian Ambassador to Italy George Bologan, Vicar Bishop Atanasie de Bogdania of the Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of Italy and members of the Romanian community in the Tuscany region, agerpres.ro informs.

The head of state was accompanied by his wife, Carmen Iohannis.

On this occasion, the Romanian priests officiated a prayer of thanks in the memory of Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza.

Representatives of the local government in Florence were present at the event, telling the head of state that there are about 8,000 Romanians in this city - the largest community of foreigners in the area.

''I think that this meeting is an emotional one, even if my visit here in Florence is a short one. Maybe you know that I was yesterday at the European University where we had a very beautiful event. We wanted to give a sign to our Romanian community in Florence (...), and in this respect I am very glad that you have come with me to this wreath laying," Iohannis told those present at the event.