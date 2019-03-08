Kovesi: Accusations in second case are fabrications aimed only at denigration

Former National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA( chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi claims that the accusations brought to her in the file she is accused of establishing an organized criminal group in the manner of coordination and complicity to unjust repression in the form of improper participation are "fabrications made exclusively for the purpose of denigration."

"The accusations described in the press release are fabrications drawn up exclusively for the purpose of denigration, even if the attitude of case prosecutor Adina Florea proves she wants only a media file and not a legal one in which the truth must be found," Laura Codruta Kovesi informed in a press release issued on Friday for AGERPRES, through which she issues a right to reply to the communication by which the Judiciary Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ) presented the accusations against her in a new case.She explains that the issue of some internal orders in the current activity of the DNA chief prosecutor is regulated, as such it cannot be considered an illegal activity and that the issue of some memos / orders is a component of the managerial activity for the uniformization of the practices within the structure of the prosecutor's office, and does not constitute illicit acts.In connection with the second accusation, she shows that it is an indictment from a section chief prosecutor, an indictment which, according to the law, should neither be endorsed nor approved by the Chief Prosecutor of DNA.Laura Codruta Kovesi considers that "all" SIIJ accusations against her are in complete contradiction with the legal rules and are, therefore, null.