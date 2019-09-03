'La Gomera' directed by Corneliu Porumboiu to premiere in North America at Toronto International Film Festival

The film "La Gomera," directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, Romania's submission for the US Academy award for best international feature film 2020, will have its North-American debut at the "Masters" section of the 44th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, which will take place September 5-15.

"La Gomera," the fifth feature film directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, will be screened on September 5, in the presence of Porumboiu, at the Scotiabank Theater, where it will run on September 6 as well.

The cast includes Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Marlon (Menghia), Rodica Lazar, Sabin Tambrea, Julieta Szonyi, George Pistereanu, Istvan Teglas, Agusti Villaronga, Cristobal Pinto and Antonio Buil.

The film is written and directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, cinematography by Tudor Mircea. The design is signed by Simona Paduretu, costume design by Dana Paparuz, artistic direction by Arantxa Etcheverria Porumboiu.

Vlad Ivanov is Cristi, a corrupt Romanian police officer implicated in a 30-million-euro deal with the Mafia. He arrives on the island of La Gomera (Spain) to learn "El Silbo", a whistling language used by the locals. The coded language will help free Zsolt (Tambrea), a trafficker under arrest in Bucharest and the only one in the gang who knows where the money is hidden.

The festival is a non-competitive one, but the productions receive public and critical acclaim. Among other things, a grand prize for the best feature film and the trophy of the International Film Critics Federation (FIPRESCI) will be awarded.

"La Gomera" is also found among the "most exciting 29 new feature films" selected for the New York Film Festival, along with films by Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Edward Norton, Arnaud Desplechin and Agnes Varda. Porumboiu will attend the 57th edition of the NYFF, on October 6 and 7, at Alice Tully Hall and Walter Reade Theater, respectively, to answer audience questions after the film's screenings.

The feature film will also run at the BFI London Film Festival, which will be held October 2-13. "La Gomera" was included in the "Films in Thrill" section and will have two screenings, on October 9 and 10, at Curzon Mayfair Cinema and BFI Southbank respectively.

"La Gomera," which world premiere was in this year's Cannes Film Festival, is Romania's submission for the US Academy award for best international feature film 2020.

The film opens in Romania on September 13, distributed by Ro Image and 42 KM FILM.

"La Gomera" is a 42 KM FILM co-produced with Les Films du Worso of France and Komplizen Film of Germany. The film was made with support from Romania's the National Filmmaking Centre, Eurimages, Arte France Cinema, Film i Vast, Filmgate Films of Sweden and the Film Creation Studio of the Ministry of Culture, in association with MK2 Films, Arte France and WDR. Producers are Marcela Mindru Ursu and Patricia Poienaru.