LabMin Turcan: Employers want increase in number of employees and production

The Minister of Labour, Raluca Turcan, stated on Friday, in Timisoara, that following the discussions she had with the employers, they desire to increase the number of employees and production, without having any layoff plans.

"From the discussions I had with the employers these days, they plan to increase the number of employees and also the production. So there is no layoff trend on the part of those who create jobs," Raluca Turcan told a press conference.

The Minister of Labour also announced that she has launched a campaign to identify black and gray labour to see the extent of the labor phenomenon outside the legal framework."Considering the fines that we applied last year and the beginning of this year on the occasion of the labour controls we can say that we have a problem. At the end of the campaign, we will evaluate and present the data and we will make the measures public. Until then, we are preparing a change in the legal framework to define what is undeclared work in Romania, because now it is not defined by a legal framework, and we intend to give more freedom to labour inspectors when they discover illegal employment situations in the territory or underreported," Turcan explained.She added that the problem of medical leave in Romania exists and must be regulated by the Ministries of Health, Labour and Interior, because where there is a fraud, state institutions must intervene.