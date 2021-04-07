LabMin Turcan: Incentive to reinsert mothers instead of parental leave, worth 1,500 lei

The Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, announced on Tuesday evening that an ordinance will be adopted at the meeting of the Government on Wednesday, April 7, encouraging parents to return to work by the age of six months of the child, by offering a reinsertion incentive of 1,500 lei, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The figures on the background do not look good: we have an increase in the number of people entering retirement, we have a decrease in birth rate, we have some signs of an increase in unemployment, because the effects of the pandemic are being felt. We haven't sit around. When we saw this analysis, we came up with a project that, probably in two weeks, will be adopted in the Government, namely to increase active life for those who have reached retirement age. Tomorrow [Wednesday, April 7, 2021 - ed.n.] in the Government meeting will be adopted an ordinance encouraging parents to return to work until the child reaches the age of six months, receiving an incentive to reinsert worth 1,500 lei for the entire duration of the child's parental leave. In the next period there will be another set of active measures whereby people who are in systems of dependence on the state (unemployment or social assistance) receive some boost to enter active life," Turcan said.

According to the data of the Minister of Labour, at present, in Romania, of the four million pensioners, more than 200,000 opt to continue working after the time of retirement.

"Even though we have 4 million pensioners in the public system, 107,000 early pensioners with penalty or no penalty, plus about 900,000 beneficiaries of disability or survivor's pension, 230,000 opt to work after retirement. I think it refers to the retirement age option somewhat as a benefit they have and not as at a time when your active life ends and then you benefit from the rights as a result of a lifetime of work. Here our challenge is, from the first second, to grow and boost active life," Raluca Turcan assessed.

On a different note, the official added that, in terms of the Romanian labour market, the financial effort to pay furlough amounts to 84 million lei per month and in April alone approximately 55,000 employees will benefit from this incentive.

"This month alone we are paying the furlough for about 55,000 employees, with an effort of 84 million lei per month and, bottom line, since the state of emergency, we have saved about 1.2 million jobs through furlough. They are also joined by the unemployed who have been compensated. This scheme is done wisely, in the sense that we pay the furlough with the obligation to keep them in the labour force. We have extended the payment of furlough until the end of August, which means that they will remain in the workforce until the end of this year, during which time we hope that the economy will slowly recover, bearing in mind that even to stimulate the economy we have had measures to successfully get past the state of emergency. For this measure [furlough, ed. n.] we have budgeted about 800 million lei," the minister added.