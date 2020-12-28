LabMin Turcanu: Government's Decision to increase minimum salary to be passed on Wednesday

The Government's Decision by which the minimum gross salary will be increased next year from 2,230 lei to 2,300 lei will be adopted in the Government's meeting on Wednesday, the Labor and Social Protection Minister Raluca Turcan announced on Monday on Facebook.

"The minimum wage will be increased in 2021 with an amount that will exceed the inflation rate, that is 70 lei gross, from 2,230 lei to 2,300 lei gross salary / month. This is the conclusion of the consultations we had today, together with the Prime Minister Florin Citu, with the representatives of the National Tripartite Council for Social Dialogue. The Government's Decision establishing this increase will be adopted on Wednesday, in the Government's meeting", Raluca Turcan transmitted.

The labor minister added that in the first part of next year the Government will conclude an agreement with the social partners for the establishment of a mechanism for calculating the minimum wage to ensure predictability.

The leadership of the Government and the leaders of the employers' associations and trade unions met on Monday at the Government's headquarters within the National Tripartite Council to discuss the increase level of the minimum gross salary for next year.