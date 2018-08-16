Labor Ministry: 19,070 Romanians left for work abroad in H1

Employment agencies have brokered and arranged the foreign employment in H1 2018 of 19,070 Romanian citizens, finding them jobs mainly in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Spain and the UK, shows data centralized by the Labor Inspection Office.

As many as 282 Romanian workers landed employment contracts abroad via the EURES network in the first half of the year, the Labor Ministry told AGERPRES.A breakdown of job numbers by countries is as follows: Spain - 88 with hired Romanians; Denmark - 58; Portugal - 49; the UK - 46; the Netherlands - 17; Germany - 10; Finland - 6; Belgium - 4; Slovakia, Malta, Hungary and France one Romanian worker each."The numbers could be even higher as vacancies advertised on the EURES job mobility portal may have been filled by Romanians following the promotion of the jobs by the National Labor Employment Agency - ANOFM, but they are not required to notify to county agencies the conclusion of a work contract. EURES is a EU-wide cooperation network between the EC, the member states of the European Economic Area (EU countries plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) and other partner organizations involved on the labor market (trade unions, employers' organizations, private recruitment companies). The purpose of the network is to facilitate the free movement of the workers in the EU, ensure the transparency of vacancies across the EU and increase employment rates," the representatives of the Labor Ministry said.According to data released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in the International Migration Outlook 2017, as of mid-2015, over 3.5 million Romanians were living outside homeland in Germany, Spain, Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Malta, San Marino, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Hungary, Ireland, the UK, Greece and Cyprus.