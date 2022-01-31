Last day for fishing pike in the Danube Delta

Monday is the last day when fishermen can catch pike in the natural environment of the Danube Delta, with the ban on fishing for this species to start on February 1, according to the prohibition order issued last year by the national authorities, Agerpres reports.

The ban on fishing pike will end in mid-March when the breeding season of this species is expected to end.The Federation of Danube Delta Fish Producers' Organizations reminded members of the prohibition order so that they would not be fined on Tuesday for possible catches of pike.Pike is a fish with a very high economic value and is appreciated for dietary meat, but especially for roe, due to the grains which are large and yellow, comparable to those of sturgeon.According to the work "Atlas of Fish in the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve," signed by researcher Vasile Otel, pike catches have decreased over time, from over 2,600 tonnes in 1965 to 4 tonnes declared by fishermen in 1995.