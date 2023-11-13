Last edition of Tezaur securities offers 7.25pct non-taxable interest

Romanians can invest, starting Monday, November 13, 2023, in Tezaur government securities, with maturities of 1 and 3 years, with annual interest rates of 6.15% and 7.25% respectively, according to a press release of the Ministry of Finance, told Agerpres.

The government securities have a nominal value of 1 leu and are in dematerialised form.

Government securities can be purchased: between 13 November - 14 December 2023 online only by individuals who are registered in the virtual space for individuals - SPV for securities launched through State Treasury units. The operations that can be carried out online are: opening a subscription account in the investor's name at a selected State Treasury unit, subscribing for State Treasury securities, transferring the amounts from the investor's subscription account to a bank account in the investor's name.

The securities can also be purchased: between 13 November - 15 December 2023 at the State Treasury units; between 13 November - 14 December 2023 in urban areas and between 13 November - 13 December 2023 in rural areas, through the postal sub-units of CN Posta Romana.

The interest is annual, payable at the terms provided for in the issue prospectus. Also, government securities issued under the Tezaur Programme are transferable and can be redeemed in advance. An investor may make one or more subscriptions in an issue. Investors may cancel subscriptions already made only during the subscription period by submitting a request. Individuals who have reached the age of 18 at the time of subscription are eligible. Income obtained from investing in government securities issued by the Ministry of Finance is not taxable.

Funds obtained by the Ministry of Finance as issuer, following the issue of the issuance of government securities, will be used to finance the budget deficit and refinance the public debt. The issue prospectus and any amendments thereto are published in the Public Debt section, www.posta-romana.ro.